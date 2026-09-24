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Home / Gurugram / Diwali, Chhath Puja special train: 6 lakh Gurugram, Rewari commuters to benefit

Diwali, Chhath Puja special train: 6 lakh Gurugram, Rewari commuters to benefit

Railway authorities have urged passengers to avoid last-minute booking rush

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 03:17 PM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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The train will run via Gurugram, Rewari and Delhi Cantt, giving passengers across Haryana and the wider Delhi-NCR region a direct, confirmed-ticket option to Purvanchal and Bihar, Representative pic
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Ahead of the festive season, commuters in Gurugram and Rewari have a fresh travel option to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, with the North Western Railway administration flagging off a Jodhpur-Gorakhpur-Jodhpur special train to ease the Diwali and Chhath Puja rush. The move is expected to benefit an estimated six lakh commuters across Gurugram and Rewari, according to a railway official.

The train will run via Gurugram, Rewari and Delhi Cantt, giving passengers across Haryana and the wider Delhi-NCR region a direct, confirmed-ticket option to Purvanchal and Bihar — a route that otherwise sees waiting lists balloon during Dussehra, Diwali and Chhath Puja.

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Route, key halts

The special train's full route covers Merta Road, Degana, Churu, Sadulpur, Lohara, Mahendragarh, Rewari, Gurugram, Delhi Cantt, Delhi, Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Bareilly, Lucknow, Ayodhya Dham and Basti — spanning Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, western Uttar Pradesh and the Purvanchal belt in a single run.

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Coach composition

To accommodate passengers across income groups during the festive travel season, the train will carry an adequate number of coaches in every class — Third AC, Second AC, Sleeper and General — so that all categories of travellers can reach home comfortably for the festivities, railway officials said.

Why it matters for Gurugram, Rewari commuters

Both Gurugram and Rewari are home to a large migrant workforce, drawn largely from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to work in the region's corporate, industrial and service sectors. Every festive season, this population faces a scramble for confirmed berths, with regular trains from Delhi-NCR toward these states seeing waiting lists stretch into the hundreds. The new special train is aimed squarely at this gap, giving an estimated six lakh commuters from the two districts a Diwali and Chhath Puja travel option that starts from within the NCR belt itself, rather than requiring passengers to first travel into Delhi.

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Booking advisory

Railway authorities have urged passengers to avoid last-minute booking rush and secure reservations in advance through the official IRCTC portal or station counters. For the exact running days and detailed timetable of the special train, passengers can contact the Railway Enquiry helpline at 139.

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