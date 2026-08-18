DLF stilts converted into bars, PG rooms in Gurugram

Stilt parking spaces meant exclusively for vehicles in DLF Phase 3 have been turned into elaborate entertainment zones and private offices, with enforcement teams finding projector rooms, bar rooms, bedrooms and additional toilets during a demolition and sealing drive on Tuesday.

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The Town and Country Planning (TCP) Department’s enforcement wing has now put nearly 500 stilt-plus-four buildings across the DLF phases under the scanner for similar violations. The development has prompted affected owners and residents’ associations to mobilise for a mahapanchayat against what they describe as an abrupt and disruptive crackdown.

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Acting on the directions of Director Town and Country Planning (Enforcement) Amit Madholiya, enforcement teams sealed four buildings and demolished unauthorised construction in stilt areas. The drive also cleared nearly 1.5 km of road right-of-way (RoW) after four illegally constructed guard rooms encroaching on government land were demolished.

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The most striking violation was detected in a building on a 1,000-square-yard plot, where around 500 square metres of stilt area sanctioned only for parking had been converted into a projector room, bar room, bedroom, drawing room, lift lobby and additional toilets. Floor owners told officials that the illegal construction had been carried out and sold to them by the builder, who had stopped taking their calls since Monday.

In another building, where only stilt-plus-two floors had been sanctioned, two additional floors were found operating as an unauthorised paying guest (PG) facility with 28 rooms. All the rooms were sealed.

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At another site, an illegal guest house operating from the basement, ground and first floors was sealed. Ten rooms were found in use, while a dry-cleaning and laundry unit was operating from the basement.

A fourth building, Molsari-62, was found under construction with 36 unauthorised rooms at the finishing stage. The entire structure was sealed on the spot.

In a move officials described as demonstrating that the drive was being carried out without favour, the department also sealed a PG unit operating from a building reportedly belonging to a local municipal councillor.

The crackdown has triggered concern among floor owners in DLF Phase 3, with residents’ associations reportedly preparing for a mahapanchayat to protest the action. However, around half a dozen residents from neighbouring T Block reached the site on Tuesday, welcomed the enforcement action and urged the department to continue the drive.

Madholiya said stilt parking was meant strictly for vehicles and its conversion into rooms reduced parking space, forcing vehicles onto roads and affecting traffic movement. He added that unauthorised PGs and guest houses also created difficulties for neighbouring residents.

He cautioned buyers against purchasing illegally constructed rooms in stilt areas from builders without first verifying the sanctioned building plans, and said action under the prevailing rules would continue against violators.