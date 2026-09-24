DLF to enter senior living homes segment with Gurugram project

Real estate major DLF Limited is set to mark its entry into the senior living segment with a Gurugram project.

Confirming the development, Aakash Ohri, MD and CBO, DLF Home Developers, said, "DLF aims to create a meaningful offering for seniors in Gurugram. We should be in the market soon, and there is considerable excitement around the product. What we want to do in the senior living space is put together strong infrastructure and support services to make it truly meaningful for seniors. This will be the first such project in DLF's portfolio, and we are all excited about it."

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Speaking more broadly on the shift shaping the sector, Ohri said, "India is entering a defining demographic era. As life expectancy rises and healthcare advances, a growing segment of the population is embracing a longer, healthier and more active phase of life. What is particularly remarkable is that this generation is unlike any that came before it. Financially empowered, digitally connected and deeply engaged with the world around them, they are redefining what this stage of life looks like. Their aspirations extend far beyond comfort and care. They seek purpose, connection, independence and the freedom to continue living life on their own terms."

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He added that today's seniors are "no longer looking to step away from the cities and networks that have shaped their lives," but instead want to "remain close to family, friends, healthcare, cultural experiences and the social fabric they have built over decades," with the opportunity lying in "reimagining how people can thrive through every chapter of life."

DLF's entry comes at a time when Gurugram is emerging as a frontrunner in India's luxury senior living space, even ahead of Mumbai, according to a JLL-ASLI report on the country's "silver economy." Sudeep Bhatt, Director-Strategy, Whiteland Corporation, said the city is naturally positioned for this shift: "The next phase will be about creating thoughtfully designed, experience-led communities that cater to these evolving aspirations..This reflects the broader evolution of residential communities towards more inclusive, multigenerational living."

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Unlike Mumbai, where the segment has stayed constrained by limited land, high real estate costs and dense urban planning, Gurugram's larger land parcels, proximity to Delhi-NCR's healthcare ecosystem and concentration of NRIs, HNIs and returning professionals make it better suited for large-scale, integrated senior living communities, the report adds.

Dr Gautam Kanodia, Founder, KREEVA and Kanodia Group, said Delhi-NCR has led this shift because of how projects are now designed: "Delhi-NCR has been at the forefront of this shift families today are looking beyond conventional medical support," adding that Gurugram is "well placed for this segment because it already has the healthcare infrastructure, organised social ecosystem that senior residents value."

Much of this demand, industry watchers say, is being driven by an empty-nest reality unfolding quietly across NCR households — ageing parents choosing to age in place while their children have settled abroad.

A separate Colliers-Primus report on India's ageing economy notes that states with high NRI out-migration, including Punjab, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Kerala, show the strongest pull towards organised senior living, with NRIs favouring Delhi-NCR for its healthcare access and proximity to extended family.

The decision-making age for such moves is dropping to the late 50s, it adds, as parents plan ahead rather than waiting for a health crisis.

The numbers

India's 60+ population: 166.9 million currently, projected to reach 191.5 million by 2030 and 346 million by 2050 (JLL-ASLI)

Organised senior housing stock: Rs 25,050 units as of June 2026, growing at 14.2% CAGR since 2024 (JLL-ASLI)

Market penetration: Just 1.5%, against 6-7% in the US and 14-15% in New Zealand (JLL-ASLI)

Occupancy at well-managed facilities: Steady at 80-85% (JLL-ASLI)

Projected market size by 2030: USD 10.1 billion, requiring Rs Rs 73,100 crore in capital outlay under a policy-driven boom scenario (JLL-ASLI)

Nearly 75 million Indians aged 60+ already live with at least one chronic condition (Colliers-Primus)

Rishabh Periwal, Senior Vice President, Pioneer Urban Land and Infrastructure, said, "Gurugram's luxury senior living market is defining retirement from a phase of compromise into a premium lifestyle choice... given its high-income demographic, world-class infrastructure, and futuristic policies, such as the Haryana government's FAR increasing to 3.0."

Adarsh Narahari of Primus Senior Living said the sector's story is "moving from necessity to aspiration," while Digbijay Das of Colliers India called it "an inflection point similar to what organised retail or co-living saw a decade ago."

Ankur Gupta of Ashiana Housing spoke of "environments that enable individuals to lead active, independent lives," Anantharam V. Varayur of Manasum Senior Living flagged that "organised senior living penetration is still at just 1.5 per cent," Dhruv Badruka of Amaya Senior Living stressed "building models that families can trust," and Kapil Chugh of Rise Infraventures pointed to Gurugram's "top-of-the-line healthcare facilities" as a key draw.

Kirthi Chilukuri, Founder & MD, Stonecraft Group, said the shift towards Tier-II and III cities and spiritual destinations was equally significant for the sector's spread beyond metros. Anil Godara of J Estates, citing the JLL-ASLI report, said it "highlights a fundamental shift in India's approach to ageing," pointing to the projected $10.1 billion market opportunity by 2030.