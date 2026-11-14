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Home / Gurugram / Dog squad joins Gurugram cops in special combing op

Dog squad joins Gurugram cops in special combing op

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 01:27 PM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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A Gurugram police combing operation underway on Friday.
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The Gurugram police recently conducted a special combing operation in Arjun Nagar, Ram Nagar and New Colony to strengthen security arrangements and keep a check on suspicious activities. The operation involved a dog squad, specialised teams from local police stations and other police personnel.

During the operation, police teams conducted intensive searches across streets, public spaces and sensitive areas in all three localities. With the assistance of the dog squad, personnel checked for explosives, narcotics and other suspicious items. Police officers also assessed security arrangements at various locations and kept a close watch for suspicious activities.

According to the police, the primary objectives of the operation were to ensure public safety, keep anti-social elements in check and identify suspicious objects or individuals in a timely manner. The exercise is part of a series of special operations being conducted across the city as part of routine security checks and efforts to control crime. “No suspicious objects or untoward activities were detected during the combing operation. The police have urged the public to immediately report any unattended objects or suspicious activities by calling 112 or contacting the nearest police station. Such operations will continue to maintain security in the city,” said DCP (West) YVR Shashi Shekhar.

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