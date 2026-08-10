Gurugram Police have registered an FIR after a video allegedly showing a woman assaulting her domestic help inside one of the city's poshest residential societies went viral on social media, triggering widespread outrage.

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“We have taken suo motu cognisance of the viral video. An FIR has been registered and we are in the process of gathering further details,” said Inspector Sandeep, official spokesperson, Gurugram Police.

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The video was uploaded by a co-worker of the domestic help. The footage appears to have been recorded covertly, apparently from near a service lift or staircase area, suggesting the person filming did not want to be noticed.

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According to police, the domestic worker seen in the video has since returned to her hometown and, in a written statement, requested that the video be taken down from social media platforms.

The clip, first shared on Instagram by a user, was widely reposted across platforms, with users tagging Gurugram Police and demanding that the woman seen assaulting the domestic help be identified and held accountable.

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Social media users reacted with sharp criticism, with many calling for strict action against the accused and drawing attention to the broader vulnerability of domestic workers employed in gated, high-security societies across the city.

Police said further investigation in the matter is underway.