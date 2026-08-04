DPR for 64-km Namo Bharat corridor linking Jewar Airport, Gurugram and Faridabad approved

In a significant development for Delhi-NCR’s public transport network, the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the 64-km Namo Bharat Train corridor connecting Noida International Airport, Jewar, with Gurugram and Faridabad has been approved by a committee headed by the Meerut Divisional Commissioner. The report has now been forwarded to the Uttar Pradesh government, following which it will be sent to the Centre for final approval.

Advertisement

The project, estimated to cost Rs 19,390 crore, will have 51 km of the corridor running through Haryana, while the remaining 13 km will fall in Uttar Pradesh. The route envisages seven Namo Bharat stations and 15 metro stations along the way.

Advertisement

Route Details

Advertisement

Under the Haryana leg, the corridor will run from Surajpur through Noida Sector 168/142 and Faridabad’s Sector 87/88 and Bata Chowk, before entering Gurugram via Gwal Pahari, Sector 58/61 and terminating at IFFCO Chowk.

The Uttar Pradesh leg will begin at Siddharth Vihar in Ghaziabad and pass through Surajpur, Greater Noida and Dankaur before connecting directly to Noida International Airport.

Advertisement

Surajpur, in Greater Noida, is expected to emerge as the network’s key interchange hub, where the Ghaziabad-Noida Airport route will connect with the Gurugram-Faridabad route.

Circular Connectivity for NCR

Officials liken the proposed network’s design to a city’s ring road — instead of easing vehicular movement, the Namo Bharat network will provide circular rail connectivity linking Ghaziabad, Noida, Faridabad and Gurugram, significantly easing NCR’s traffic burden once operational.

Haryana Stakes

For Gurugram and Faridabad, the corridor’s 51-km Haryana stretch — nearly 80 per cent of the total route — makes the state the project’s largest beneficiary. The alignment through Gwal Pahari, Sector 58/61 and IFFCO Chowk would give South Haryana’s dense residential and commercial clusters a direct, high-speed link to Jewar airport, dovetailing with other connectivity pushes already under way in the region, including the Gurugram-IGI Airport metro line and GMDA’s ongoing road and underpass expansion. Real estate stakeholders in Gurugram have flagged airport connectivity as a key driver of demand along the Dwarka Expressway and Golf Course Extension corridors, a trend this rail link is expected to reinforce once operational.

Impact on Employment, Business

Beyond commuter convenience, the corridor is expected to open up new avenues for trade and employment. Improved access to industrial hubs and Jewar airport is likely to benefit youth in Ghaziabad, Noida and Faridabad in particular, with officials noting that the connectivity could accelerate business activity along the corridor.

What’s Next

With the divisional-level committee’s clearance secured, the DPR will next require sign-off from the Uttar Pradesh government before it is routed to the Central government for final approval — a step that will determine the project’s implementation timeline.