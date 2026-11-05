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Home / Gurugram / Drums, loudspeaker, police notice: Jharkhand cops reach Gurugram home of absconding fraud accused

Drums, loudspeaker, police notice: Jharkhand cops reach Gurugram home of absconding fraud accused

Using a loudspeaker, the police made a public announcement and affixed a pre-attachment notice to the home of Balram Kumar Gupta

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 07:17 PM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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Jharkhand Police team arrive at accused's residence, accompanied by drums and cymbals. Tribune photo
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A crowd gathered in the upscale DLF Phase-3 area of Gurugram on Thursday when the Jharkhand Police team arrived at an accused's residence, accompanied by the sound of drums and cymbals.

Using a loudspeaker, the police made a public announcement and affixed a pre-attachment notice to the home of Balram Kumar Gupta, absconding in connection with a fraud case involving Rs 25 lakh. The police officer said that the court has ordered the accused to appear within one month; failure to do so will result in the attachment of his property.

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ASI Prabhat Kiran Kokil, posted at the Bermo police station in Bokaro, arrived with his team at Block V of DLF Phase-3. There, a public announcement was made outside the accused Gupta's residence to the accompaniment of drums, and a formal notice was read aloud. Local residents gathered to witness the event, but no one emerged from the house.

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According to the police, Mukul Kumar, an agro-businessman from Bokaro, filed a complaint alleging that Balram Kumar Gupta and Deepak Kumar, residents of Gurugram had deceived him with the promise of securing land for him in Ormanjhi in Jharkhand. It is alleged that after a deal was struck in August 2021, Mukul transferred a total of Rs 25 lakh into the duo's bank accounts in two separate instalments. Despite this, he neither received the land nor was his money returned. He further alleges that when he demanded his money back, they threatened to kill him.

An FIR was registered in this case at the Bermo police station in Bokaro on May 22, 2023.

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According to the police, the two accused are relatives and Balram has been absconding for about three years. He was declared a fugitive after failing to appear in court. The Jharkhand Police had previously conducted raids in Gurugram in search of him.

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