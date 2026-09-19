Drunk Thar driver repeatedly rams friends’ cab in Gurugram; narrow escape for 3

Chaos erupted late at night in Gurugram’s Sector 89 area when the driver of a Thar SUV went on a rampage. The allegedly intoxicated driver repeatedly rammed his vehicle into a cab carrying his own friends. The impact was so severe that both front airbags of the cab deployed and the front portion of the vehicle was completely wrecked.

Fortunately, the cab driver and the two young men inside had a narrow escape. A video of the entire incident is rapidly going viral on social media, after which a team from the Kherki Daula police station launched an investigation.

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According to eyewitnesses, four young men arrived in Sector 89 in a Mahindra Thar bearing a Delhi registration number. Upon arrival, a heated argument broke out among the friends. The dispute escalated to the point where two of the youths stepped out of the Thar. In a fit of anger, they booked a cab via the Rapido app to return home and stood by the roadside waiting for it.

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It is alleged that as soon as the cab arrived and the two young men got in, their associate, who was driving the Thar, flew into a rage. Enraged, he attempted to ram the cab with his Thar. The cab driver shouted at him to stop, but he kept ramming into it. The driver and the two young men inside were badly shaken by the sudden attack. Fortunately, the airbags deployed in time and no one sustained serious injuries.

During the incident, passersby and locals recorded videos on their mobile phones. The video clearly shows the Thar driver openly engaging in hooliganism and creating an atmosphere of terror. The video is going viral on social media.

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Immediately after the incident, the victim, the cab driver, reported the matter to the Kherki Daula police station. A police team rushed to the spot, but by then the accused Thar driver and his associate had already fled.

“Investigation so far has revealed that the Thar used in the incident is registered with a Delhi number. Based on the vehicle's registration number, we are trying to identify its owner and the accused youths. The accused will be arrested soon,” said a senior police officer.