DTCP to make Aadhaar-based verification mandatory for online NOCs to curb illegal plotting in Gurugram belt

The rampant misuse of online No Objection Certificates (NOCs) issued by Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) has emerged as a major driver of illegal plotting across Gurugram’s Sohna, Pataudi, Farrukhnagar, Faridabad and Nuh, in the Tauru belt. This has prompted the department to now mandate Aadhaar-based verification before an NOC can be issued.

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According to the department, it is working to make NOC verification similar to Change of Land Use (CLU) verification, by linking it to Aadhaar-based OTP authentication.

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Until now, an applicant seeking to sell or transfer agricultural land measuring less than one acre only had to upload a set of documents, including a self-attested affidavit, on DTCP’s online portal to secure an NOC. There was no physical or biometric verification of the seller’s identity. Officials say this loophole has been widely exploited by illegal colonisers, who have been procuring fake NOCs in the names of unsuspecting landowners. These are then used to fraudulently sell small parcels, often without the actual owner’s knowledge, triggering disputes long after the plots change hands.

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Under Section 7A of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975, no registering officer can register the sale or lease of agricultural land below one acre in a notified urban area without a DTCP-issued NOC certifying that the transfer does not violate the Act. The provision was meant to act as a check against unauthorised colonisation, but officials admit the absence of identity verification at the NOC stage has turned it into an entry point for fraud rather than a safeguard.

“We have been receiving complaints of fake NOCs being generated and used to dupe unsuspecting buyers into purchasing plots on agricultural land. While the colonisers walk away with the money, it is the landowners and plot buyers who are left fighting litigation for years,” a senior DTCP official said.

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Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Vipul Goel said Revenue Department was taking new steps every day to ensure transparency in registration and revenue processes. “Special verification checks are being introduced, and a coordinated effort between Town and Country Planning Department and revenue authorities is required to verify NOCs at the source. Local tehsil-level officials have often flagged the rampant issuance of NOCs by Town and Country Planning Department, which points to illegal plotting on the ground. A proper check process at this stage will ensure much better accountability and protect genuine landowners and buyers,” Goel said.

The menace has come at a heavy cost to the state exchequer. A survey conducted roughly two years ago had pegged the annual loss to stamp duty collections at a minimum of 30 per cent in the then-emerging illegal colonisation hotspots of Sohna, Tauru, Pataudi and Farrukhnagar, officials said — revenue bypassed through unregistered or fraudulently registered land deals.

Enforcement records show the department has in recent years booked FIRs against dozens of landowners and property agents across these belts for carving out illegal colonies on agricultural land, with Sohna, Pataudi and Farrukhnagar consistently figuring among the worst-hit zones.