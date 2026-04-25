DTP Faridabad clears 150 km of encroached roads in Surajkund, Greater Faridabad real estate hubs

In one of the most significant urban planning enforcement actions this year, the District Town Planner (DTP) enforcement wing has successfully cleared nearly 150 kilometres of Right of Way (RoW) across the elite residential corridors of Surajkund and Greater Faridabad.

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The multi-day crackdown, targeting high-end licensed colonies and unauthorised clusters, comes at a critical time as Greater Faridabad emerges as one of North India’s most strategic real estate markets due to its proximity to the newly operational Noida International Airport.

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Surajkund and Greater Faridabad under scrutiny

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The drive, which commenced following government orders on April 16, focused heavily on the “realtor hubs” of the city. These areas are home to premium gated communities where illegal extensions onto public roads had become a major hurdle for urban mobility.

According to official reports from DTP Faridabad, the enforcement teams targeted several high-profile developments.

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April 20: Action in Eros Garden (Sector 39) and BPTP Parkland (Sectors 75, 76 & 77). Encroachments, including illegal green belts, boundary walls, and guard rooms, were removed from the front of 220 plots.

April 21: The drive moved to RPS Palm, RPS Palm Drive, and BPTP (Sector 88), clearing violations from 105 plots. Simultaneously, a demolition team razed unauthorized structures and DPCs in an illegal colony spanning one acre in Village Baselva.

April 22: Operations concluded in BPTP (Sector 85), where an additional 125 plots were cleared of RoW violations.

A boost for the emerging realty market

Greater Faridabad is currently witnessing a massive influx of investment, driven by its connectivity to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and the Noida International Airport. As the region transforms into a global logistics and residential hub, the DTP’s focus on maintaining the Right of Way is seen as a necessary move to protect property valuations and ensure planned infrastructure.

“A demolition and anti-encroachment drive has been conducted in licensed colonies to remove illegal landscaped areas, lawns, and boundary walls from the front of hundreds of plots in compliance with government orders,” stated DTP Faridabad Yajan Chaudhary. “We are committed to ensuring that the Right of Way is maintained to facilitate the infrastructure growth required for these emerging sectors,” he added.