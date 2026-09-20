Dushyant Chautala predicts landslide JJP win in 2029, attacks BJP

Former Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday claimed that any candidate fielded by the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) in the 2029 Assembly elections would register a “one-sided victory”.

Addressing party workers at a meeting in the Prithla Assembly constituency, Chautala launched a sharp attack on the BJP and said the JJP was working to strengthen its organisation ahead of the next Assembly elections.

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Chautala alleged that the BJP, in states where it had been in power, had pursued politics of dividing people along caste and religious lines.

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He said a large-scale smear campaign had been run against the JJP’s organisation and its workers had now taken up the task of countering it. Efforts were also under way to address the shortcomings that surfaced during the 2024 Assembly elections, he said.

The JJP leader said the party would strengthen its organisation by working with its workers and prepare for the 2029 elections.

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The JJP had been an ally of the BJP in Haryana until the alliance ended in March 2024. Chautala had served as Deputy Chief Minister in the BJP-JJP government. The JJP failed to win a single seat in the Haryana Assembly elections held later in 2024.

Questions medical college expansion

Chautala also questioned the state government’s focus on establishing new medical colleges, saying the availability of doctors, faculty and other staff was equally important.

He claimed that nearly two-thirds of the posts in Haryana’s health infrastructure were vacant and said merely constructing medical colleges would not strengthen the state’s healthcare system.

Hospitals must have adequate doctors and support staff to function effectively, he said.

Demands student union elections

The former Deputy CM also criticised the continued absence of student union elections in Haryana universities.

He said such elections had not been held again since the Covid period and demanded their restoration in Haryana and other universities.

Referring to the recently held Delhi University student elections, where several candidates won by narrow margins, Chautala said student representation was important and polls should be conducted in universities.

Questions Election Commission

Chautala also questioned the functioning of the Election Commission of India.

Referring to disputes involving the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party in Maharashtra, as well as matters concerning the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, he alleged that political influence was visible in the Commission’s decisions.

He further alleged that the Commission was taking steps that served the BJP’s interests.

The allegations regarding the Election Commission were made by Chautala at the workers’ meeting and were not independently established in his remarks.