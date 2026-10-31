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Home / Gurugram / Dwarka Expressway annual toll pass from November 1; bus waiver sought

Dwarka Expressway annual toll pass from November 1; bus waiver sought

The association said the Dwarka Expressway has emerged as a major residential corridor linking Gurugram and Delhi, and many families living along it depend on schools in both cities

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 11:02 AM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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Dwarka Expressway. File Photo
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Thousands of daily commuters on the Dwarka Expressway will get an annual local toll pass from November 1. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways announced on October 27 that the provision takes effect from that date. Eligible non-commercial vehicle owners living within 20 km of a toll plaza can opt for a fixed annual fee of Rs 1,500 or Rs 3,000, depending on the plaza's location, and the pass will also be available through the Rajmargyatra mobile app from December 1.

The Dwarka Expressway Gurugram Development Association (DXPGDA) welcomed the move, saying it would make daily travel through the Bijwasan toll plaza more convenient and affordable. The association said it had sought quarterly and annual recharge options, with concessions for longer subscriptions, in a June 11 letter to the Chairman and Managing Director of the Indian Highways Management Company Limited (IHMCL), with a copy to the Project Director, Dwarka Expressway, NHAI.

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The pass comes months after toll collection began at Bijwasan. Private cars without a local monthly or annual FASTag pass pay Rs 220 one way and Rs 330 for a return trip. The Dwarka Expressway toll is linked to the Kherki Daula toll plaza. Commuters who pass through Kherki Daula first pay only the adjusted difference at Bijwasan, a system meant to prevent double tolling between Delhi and Gurugram. Residents of New Gurugram have, however, long sought the removal of the Kherki Daula toll plaza.

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The DXPGDA said the larger issue of affordable mobility in the National Capital Region (NCR) still needs attention. In the same June 11 representation, it had asked NHAI to consider a complete toll exemption or concessional toll rates for registered school buses operating in the NCR, and it has now renewed the demand.

The association said the Dwarka Expressway has emerged as a major residential corridor linking Gurugram and Delhi, and many families living along it depend on schools in both cities. Recurring toll costs add to the expenses of school bus operators and eventually raise the transport charges paid by parents, it said.

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A toll waiver or special school bus pass, according to the association, would ease the burden on operators, keep fares affordable for parents and allow buses to run more efficiently between the two cities. It would also let families choose schools in Gurugram or Delhi without an added financial barrier, and encourage organised school transport over private vehicles for safer and more sustainable mobility.

The DXPGDA also repeated its request for a digital facility on the NHAI website and mobile app, where commuters could check pass validity, recharge history, toll usage and remaining eligible trips, and receive expiry alerts.

"While the introduction of annual local pass recharge is a welcome beginning, mobility infrastructure must also take into account the everyday needs of families, students and working professionals," the association said. It added that a school bus concession was "not merely a demand for reduced toll charges" but an investment in accessible education and better connectivity.

"We appreciate positive action, but we will continue to pursue the issues that directly affect the quality of life of residents," the association said.

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