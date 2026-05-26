Dwarka Expressway extension proposed to ease Delhi-Gurugram traffic jams

In a major relief for millions of commuters traveling between Delhi and Gurugram, a new proposal has been drafted to extend the 8-lane Dwarka Expressway all the way to Mayapuri Ring Road.

Advertisement

The ambitious traffic master plan, prepared by Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), aims to eliminate severe bottlenecks near Mahipalpur and the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, which currently cause significant congestion as the expressway merges with the Delhi-Jaipur Highway (NH-48).

Advertisement

Traffic flow at this junction is frequently disrupted, leading to long delays inside the expressway’s 3-kilometer tunnel, where motorists can be stuck for up to 20 minutes.

Advertisement

Under the proposed expansion, the Dwarka Expressway will be extended to connect directly to the Mayapuri Ring Road, allowing commuters to bypass the heavily congested Mahipalpur area entirely.

The plan includes several key infrastructure upgrades, such as constructing a new flyover to connect the expressway from Rezangla Chowk, building the Rangpuri bypass, and extending the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) and Barapulla elevated road.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the proposal recommends a new link road to connect Talkatora directly to Barapulla and the development of the 'Greater Southern Peripheral Road' (SPR) in Gurugram to streamline regional traffic.

While high-level meetings are underway to finalize the financial and strategic approvals for this expressway extension, infrastructure improvements are also set to begin within Gurugram itself.

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has prepared a Rs 52-crore plan for the comprehensive renovation of a 9-kilometer stretch from Basai village to IFFCO Chowk, via Maharaja Agrasen Chowk.

This project, which includes road repairs, new footpaths, and improved drainage systems, is currently awaiting final approval from the High-Powered Works Committee. Once greenlit, these upgrades are expected to significantly enhance connectivity for residents living across nearly 100 sectors and housing societies in the city.