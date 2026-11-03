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Home / Gurugram / Engineer working in UK found dead at Gurugram hotel

Engineer working in UK found dead at Gurugram hotel

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Pranjil Pathak (35), native of Old Idgah Colony, Agra, Uttar Pradesh

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 02:16 PM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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The body of an engineer who had returned to India from the UK was found under suspicious circumstances at a hotel in Sector 53 of Gurugram. He was found unconscious in the bathtub of his hotel room late at night. After examination, the doctor declared him dead. The cause of death is not yet clear.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Pranjil Pathak (35), native of Old Idgah Colony, Agra, Uttar Pradesh. He was an engineer working in a multinational company in the United Kingdom (UK) and lived in Manchester.

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Initial investigations revealed that Pranjil had recently arrived in India from the UK. He returned on Monday from a vacation in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. He then went to drop off a friend at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. After boarding his flight, he booked room number 302 at the Orsam Hotel in Sector 53 for an overnight stay.

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According to the police, at 8:00 pm,  hotel staff suspected something was amiss and checked the room. They found Pranjil lying unconscious in the Jacuzzi. A doctor was called. After examination, the doctor declared him dead.

Upon receiving the information, Sector-53 police and a forensic team arrived at the scene. Police took the body into custody and sealed the scene.

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"During the investigation, CCTV footage from the hotel's third floor and entry and exit points was examined. No outsider entered the room after Pranjil's death. The deceased was found inside", said a senior police officer.

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