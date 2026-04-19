Fake CBSE affiliation scam: Educrest International principal held in Gurugram, 25 students affected

In a major case of academic fraud, Gurugram Police have arrested the principal of Educrest International School, Sector 9B, for allegedly duping students and parents by falsely claiming affiliation with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

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The accused, identified as Riddhima Kataria, was arrested by the Crime Branch, Manesar, from Gujarat on April 18 in connection with a case registered at Sector 9A police station under Sections 318(4), 316(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deal with cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy.

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The case came to light following a complaint filed on February 18 by a parent whose daughter, a Class X student at the school, was allegedly denied an admit card for board examinations. The complainant alleged that the school management had falsely claimed CBSE affiliation at the time of admission and had displayed fake recognition documents and an invalid affiliation number.

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Police said the school collected fees from students under multiple heads, including tuition, building fund, examination and computer charges, while misleading parents about its academic credentials.

“Upon verification, it was found that the school was neither affiliated with CBSE nor recognised for conducting Class X examinations. The registration number provided by the school was also found to be incorrect,” an official said.

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The complaint further revealed that the fraudulent claim impacted at least 25 students enrolled in classes IX and X, putting an entire academic year at risk and jeopardising their future.

Based on the complaint, police had earlier arrested Vinay Kataria, chairman of the school. During interrogation, he admitted that the institution had valid recognition only up to Class VIII but continued to run classes IX and X by falsely projecting CBSE affiliation to attract admissions and generate revenue.

Other accused named in the FIR include vice-principal Simar Batra, coordinator Sonia, and additional staff members associated with the school.

Police said Educrest International School has been operational for the last eight years, and the alleged fraud was carried out with the intent of financial gain, without regard for students’ futures.

Further investigation is underway to determine the full extent of the scam and possible involvement of other individuals.

Gurugram Police have urged parents to verify the recognition and affiliation status of schools through official CBSE channels before seeking admission. “Cases involving students’ futures are treated with utmost seriousness, and strict action will be taken against those found guilty,” officials added.