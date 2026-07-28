‘Fake’ doctor arrested for conducting illegal abortions in Gurugram

The Gurugram police arrested a fake doctor for carrying out illegal abortions and running a clinic without a valid medical degree. An MTP kit, large quantity of medicines and medical equipment were recovered from him possession.

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According to the police, on Sunday, the Nodal Officer, PCPNDT, Gurugram, lodged a complaint at the Sector-65 police station, stating that secret information had been received that Kamal Mahto was running a clinic by the name ‘Kamal Clinic’ without possessing any valid medical degree. He was allegedly posing as a doctor and illegally carrying out abortions.

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Acting on the information, a pregnant woman was sent to the clinic as a decoy customer. The accused charged Rs 1,200 for performing an abortion and provided her with an MTP (unwanted) kit, explaining how to use it. On receiving the pre-arranged signal from the decoy customer, the team conducted a raid at the clinic and apprehended the accused.

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During interrogation, the accused admitted that he had studied only up to Class XII and did not possess any recognised medical degree. His clinic was also not registered under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act. He failed to produce any patient records or documents relating to the purchase, sale or distribution of medicines. Accordingly, a case was registered against the accused at the Sector-65 police station.

The accused was identified as Kamal Mahto (27), a resident of Durgapur village in Malda district of West Bengal, presently residing at Banjara Market, Ghata village, Gurugram.