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Home / Gurugram / Father shot dead in feud

Father shot dead in feud

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Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 09:13 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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A cop said the autopsy will confirm the cause of victim’s death. iStock
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Three men on a motorcycle shot dead a 40-year-old man in front of his son on Basai Road on Thursday. The police suspect a revenge killing over an earlier murder.

The victim, Mahendra of Basai village, was riding a motorcycle with his son, Sahil, at around 9:30 am. Three attackers on a Pulsar motorcycle intercepted them. One attacker shot Mahendra in the stomach before all three fled.

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Doctors at a hospital declared Mahendra dead upon arrival. Sahil alleges the attackers intended to kill him because of an ongoing rivalry. His brother, Priyanshu, is currently in jail for the January 2025 murder of a teenager named Buddy. Sahil claims Buddy’s associates carried out the shooting in retaliation. CCTV footage and a viral video of the incident show the motorcycle stopping after the gunshot.

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