Film-style convoy of 20 SUVs: Armed men storm Gurugram worksite, demand share in contract

A contractor in Gurugram has alleged that more than 50 armed men, claiming links to the notorious Kaushal Chaudhary gang, stormed his worksite in a convoy of nearly 20 vehicles and demanded a share in his contract, threatening him with serious consequences if he refused.

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The contractor, Manish Dahiya, has lodged a complaint with the Sector 108 police station, seeking protection for himself, his family and his employees. He alleged that the incident took place around 3.30 pm on July 15 at his worksite in Dhanwapur.

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According to the complaint, the group arrived in around 20 vehicles, including several black Mahindra Scorpios, in what appeared to be a coordinated show of strength. CCTV footage of the incident, which has surfaced online, purportedly shows the convoy entering the site before dozens of men surrounded the work area.

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Dahiya alleged that the men identified themselves as associates of the Kaushal Chaudhary gang and warned him: "If you want to continue working, give us a share in the contract. Otherwise, be prepared to face the consequences."

He further claimed that the group said they worked for the gangster by arranging weapons, collecting extortion money and carrying out illegal land-grab operations.

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In his complaint, Dahiya named Davinder alias Sukku, Lakhiram, Dinesh Dahiya, Bhola, Naveen, Mundi and Ajay Dahiya, alleging they arrived at the site along with 50 to 60 associates.

The contractor said he is engaged in the business of supplying water and soil and is currently providing material for projects being developed by Central Park in Sector 108 and the ELAN Group in Sector 106.

He alleged that the group demanded that if he wished to continue executing the contracts, he would have to pay Dinesh Dahiya and Davinder alias Sukku.

Dahiya also claimed that his site supervisor, Ranjan, was allegedly held against his will during the incident and that the men threatened to kill him if he appeared before them.

Calling the incident a serious threat to the safety of his family and staff, Dahiya urged police to provide immediate security and take strict action against those involved.

Police are yet to issue a detailed statement on the allegations or confirm whether an FIR has been registered. An investigation is expected to be initiated based on the complaint and the CCTV footage submitted by the contractor.