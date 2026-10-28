Chaos ensued near Bilaspur Chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway when a Maruti Swift travelling from Delhi towards Jaipur suddenly caught fire.

After noticing smoke billowing from the bonnet, the driver stopped the vehicle and immediately jumped out to safety.

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Within moments, flames engulfed the entire car, reducing it to ashes.

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The incident caused significant traffic disruption on the busy highway, leading to long queues of vehicles.

According to eyewitnesses, the Swift was travelling from Delhi towards Jaipur late Tuesday evening. As it approached Bilaspur Chowk, thick black smoke began billowing from the engine area. Before the driver could understand what was happening, flames started spreading towards the cabin. The driver showed presence of mind, stopped the car and jumped out just in time.

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After receiving information, police and fire department teams arrived at the scene. After strenuous efforts, firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control. However, by then, the car had been completely gutted.

Subsequently, the police used a crane to remove the damaged car from the road, paving the way for the restoration of traffic flow.

“Initial investigations suggest that a short circuit may have caused the fire. However, the actual cause can be confirmed only after a thorough investigation,” a senior fire officer said.