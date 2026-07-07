First heavy monsoon rain triggers waterlogging, road cave-ins in Gurugram

The first heavy monsoon rain lashed Gurugram on Tuesday afternoon, bringing respite from the hot and humid weather but also causing widespread misery for residents. The main carriageway of the Delhi-Jaipur highway (NH-48) near Narsinghpur caved in due to the downpour, forcing authorities to close two lanes.

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Following the incident, the Gurugram police issued a traffic advisory and announced diversions.

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“To ensure smooth traffic flow and prioritise the safety of motorists travelling from Delhi towards Jaipur, route diversions have been implemented,” the advisory stated.

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“Commuters should take a left at Rajiv Chowk and use SPR Road. Motorists can also take a left at Hero Honda Chowk and proceed via SPR Road. Those coming from Delhi may use the Dwarka Expressway to reach their destinations.”

Meanwhile, Civil Lines Road also caved in after heavy rain, leaving the tyres of a Toyota and a Scorpio parked there badly stuck. The road had been dug up recently for sewer pipeline work and collapsed due to rainwater. Notably, DC Uttam Kumar’s residence is located just 100 meters from the spot, while the homes of Municipal Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya and Minister Rao Narbir are situated 200 meters away. The stretch is popularly known as ‘VVIP Road’.

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“If this is the condition of VVIP Road, one can only imagine the state of other parts of the city,” local residents remarked.

The closure of two lanes on NH-48 led to a traffic jam stretching several kilometres from Hero Honda Chowk to Kherki Daula Toll Plaza, leaving many vehicles stranded. Due to heavy rainfall, several areas of the city were submerged again, exposing gaps in the administration’s claims of ‘no waterlogging’. The rain also caused severe congestion and waterlogging on highways and key roads. Residents shared videos on social media showing flooded streets across the city.

“It usually takes 5-6 minutes to travel from Gurugram to Rajiv Chowk and then to Hero Honda Chowk, but today it took nearly 45 minutes. There seems to be no way out of this jam,” said commuter Arjun Goyal.

The rain began around 2 pm and continued uninterrupted until 4 pm. The persistent downpour led to waterlogging on most major roads, slowing traffic across the city. The impact was most severe on the Delhi-Jaipur highway.

Areas reporting long traffic jams due to waterlogging included Narsinghpur on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, Basai, Hero Honda Chowk, Golf Course Extension Road, Rajiv Chowk, Vatika Chowk, IFFCO Chowk, Udyog Vihar, Sohna Road, Khandsa Road, Old Delhi Road, Pataudi Road, Millennium City Centre to Hero Honda Chowk Road, Old Gurugram-Delhi Road, Basai Road, and Old and New Railway Station roads. Traffic police personnel were deployed across these areas to manage vehicular movement.

According to IMD, more than 50 mm of rainfall was recorded in some areas within an hour, prompting the issuance of yellow and red alerts. People have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel.

Gurugram recorded a maximum of 82 mm of rain on Tuesday. Tehsil-wise data showed Kadipur and Harsaru sub-tehsils recorded 82 mm, Gurugram tehsil 76 mm, Manesar 50 mm, Wazirabad 49 mm, Farrukhnagar 27 mm, Pataudi 26 mm, Sohna 26 mm, and Badshahpur the lowest at 15 mm.