Five arrested for murder over old rivalry in Gurugram

The police have arrested five persons for allegedly murdering 39-year-old Mahendra in front of his son on Basai Road on Thursday. The murder was allegedly part of a conspiracy to avenge the killing of one of the accused’s sons in 2025.

According to the police, Mahendra was riding pillion with his son on a motorcycle from Basai to Sadar Bazar around 9.20 am when three youths on another motorcycle approached them near N K Factory on Basai Road. One of them allegedly fired at Mahendra, who sustained fatal injuries. He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The victim’s son lodged a complaint following which an FIR was registered at the Sector 9A police station.

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Acting on technical evidence and other leads, a team of the Crime Branch, Sector 10, led by Sub-Inspector Pramod, arrested Parnav Parasar alias Chhoti, 20, and his father Praveen Parasar, 45, on Thursday. Both are originally from Biprawali village in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, and currently reside in Devilal Colony, Gurugram.

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Meanwhile, a Crime Branch, Sector 40, team led by Sub-Inspector Lalit Kumar arrested Dev Sharma alias Kemti, 22, originally from Puranpur in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, and currently residing in Sector 9, Gurugram, Ankit alias Bunty, 19, of Basai and Utsav, 19, originally from Khutaha in Lakhisarai, Bihar and currently residing in Bhawani Enclave, Gurugram, on Friday.

When the police team surrounded the accused near Garhi Harsaru, they allegedly abandoned their motorcycle and tried to flee. During the chase, Dev and Ankit fell into a ditch and fractured their legs. They were admitted to a hospital.

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The police recovered a country-made pistol, a live cartridge and the motorcycle allegedly used in the crime.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly revealed that Praveen’s other son, Parv alias Badi, was murdered in 2025 and that Mahendra’s son was allegedly involved in the case. Police said Praveen and Parnav then conspired with Dev, Ankit and Utsav to avenge Parv’s murder by killing Mahendra and his son.

According to the police, Praveen and Parnav allegedly provided weapons and money to execute the plan, while Dev fired the fatal shot. The accused had allegedly planned to kill both Mahendra and his son but managed to murder only Mahendra.

“The arrested accused are being subjected to sustained interrogation to identify others involved in the conspiracy, trace the source of the weapon, examine the financial transactions related to the crime and gather other crucial evidence. Efforts are also underway to arrest the remaining accused,” said Naveen Kumar, ACP (Crime).