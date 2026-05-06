Former cricketer Shikhar Dhawan registers marriage with Sophie Shine in Gurugram

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan arrived in Gurugram on Wednesday afternoon to officially register his marriage.

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Dhawan visited the marriage registrar’s office with his wife, Sophie Shine, where the couple signed the marriage documents in the presence of family members and a priest.

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At the registrar’s office, Dhawan was dressed in a dark blue T-shirt, while Sophie wore a light sky-blue top. A light-hearted moment occurred when someone jokingly remarked, “Is the Pandit’s photo coming or not?” while the couple completed the formalities.

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Dhawan had tied the knot with Sophie in an intimate ceremony in the Delhi-NCR region on February 21, 2026. The couple, who met in Dubai and dated for over a year, made their relationship public in 2025.

Sophie currently leads the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation. The couple had earlier got engaged on January 12 this year.