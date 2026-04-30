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Home / Gurugram / Former NSG commando gunned down in Manesar

Former NSG commando gunned down in Manesar

Murder carried out to avenge sarpanch’s killing by victim eight years ago

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 12:58 PM Apr 30, 2026 IST
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A former NSG commando was shot dead on Thursday morning in Kasan village under the Manesar police station area. He had been in jail for the murder of a sarpanch eight years ago and was released on parole just a month earlier.

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A video of the incident has also surfaced, capturing the attack, which unfolded within seconds.

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Preliminary investigation suggests that the former sarpanch’s son, along with an accomplice, carried out the attack in a market to avenge his father’s killing. Five rounds were fired before the accused fled the scene, brandishing their weapons.

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Police reached the spot after receiving information and rushed the injured man to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

The deceased has been identified as Sundar Fauji (55), a resident of Kasan village in Gurugram. He was an accused in the murder of sarpanch Bahadur in April 2018.

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According to police, Fauji had gone for a morning walk and was returning home when he sat outside a shop. Around 8.30 am, two youths approached him, pulled out pistols, and opened fire. He collapsed on the spot after being hit.

An FIR has been registered at Manesar police station.

Both accused are absconding and further investigation is under way.

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