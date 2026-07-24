Four arrested for assaulting finance company employee

Gurugram police have arrested four men for allegedly assaulting and threatening a finance company employee over the rejection of a loan application.

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According to the police, the complainant, an employee of a finance company, lodged a complaint at Sector-9 Police Station on July 10. He alleged that a former company employee, Rohit Mishra, had earlier handed him the home loan application of a man identified as Ashish.

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On July 9, Rohit and Ashish allegedly called the complainant to a hotel in Laxman Vihar to discuss the loan application. When he reached the hotel with a colleague, Ashish, Rohit and three associates, who were already present there, allegedly abused and assaulted him over the rejection of the loan. Rohit is accused of striking him on the head with an empty beer bottle, while the others allegedly assaulted him leading to serious injuries. The accused also allegedly threatened to kill him.

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Acting on the complaint, police arrested the four accused from Laxman Vihar on Tuesday. They were identified as Rohit Mishra (27), a resident of Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, Ashish (36), a resident of Laxman Vihar Phase II, Gurugram, Charan Singh (41), a resident of Surat Nagar Phase I, Gurugram and Dharmendra Singh (24), a resident of Dholpur, Rajasthan.

A senior police officer said that during interrogation, it emerged that the complainant had allegedly kept the accused’s loan applications with him instead of forwarding them for processing. Police also found that Rohit was allegedly owed Rs 30,000 in pending salary. The officer said these issues allegedly led to the assault. The accused were produced before a city court.