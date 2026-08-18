Four buildings in DLF Phase 3 sealed for illegal stilt conversions, 500 more structures under scanner

Stilt parking spaces meant for vehicles in DLF Phase 3 have been converted into mega entertainment centres and swanky private offices complete with projector rooms, bar rooms and bedrooms, a sweeping demolition drive by the Town and Country Planning (TCP) Department’s enforcement wing revealed on Tuesday — even as officials said nearly 500 stilt-plus-four buildings across the DLF phases are now under the scanner for similar illegal conversions, with affected owners now planning a mahapanchayat against the ongoing crackdown.

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Acting on directions from DTP Amit Madholiya, enforcement teams sealed four buildings and demolished illegal stilt-area construction during the drive, which also cleared close to 1.5 km of road right-of-way (RoW) after four illegally built guard rooms encroaching on government land were bulldozed.

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The most striking find came the one where roughly 500 sq metres of stilt area on a 1,000-sq-yard plot legally permitted for parking alone had been converted into a projector room, bar room, bedroom, drawing room, lift lobby and additional toilets. Floor owners at the site told officials the illegal area had been constructed and sold to them by builder, and that he had stopped taking their calls since the previous day.

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Similarly, in another building where only stilt-plus-two floors were sanctioned, two additional storeys were found running an unauthorised paying guest facility with 28 rooms all of which were sealed. At another a guest house operating illegally across the basement, ground and first floor, complete with a dry-cleaning and laundry unit in the basement, was sealed in its entirety after 10 rooms were found in use. A fourth building, Molsari-62, was found under construction with 36 unauthorised rooms in the finishing stage; all were sealed on the spot.

In what officials are calling a demonstration of the drive’s even-handedness, the department also sealed a PG unit operating out of a building reportedly belonging to local municipal councillor a case being read on the ground as a “charity begins at home” moment for an enforcement exercise that has, until now, largely targeted private builders and floor owners.

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With floor owners across DLF Phase 3 now bracing for wider action against the roughly 500 stilt-plus-four structures flagged for scrutiny, several residents’ associations are said to be mobilising for a mahapanchayat to protest what they call an abrupt and disruptive demolition drive, even as half a dozen residents from the neighbouring T Block arrived at the site on Tuesday to commend the crackdown and urged the department to sustain it.

Madholiya said stilt parking exists strictly for vehicles, and its illegal conversion into rooms not only eats into parking capacity, forcing vehicles onto roads and disrupting traffic, but unauthorised PGs and guest houses also cause hardship to nearby residents. He cautioned buyers against purchasing illegally built stilt-area rooms from builders without verifying sanctioned building plans, warning that action under prevailing rules would continue against violators.