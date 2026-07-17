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Home / Gurugram / Four of a family critically injured after speeding Thar rams Baleno near Sohna Chowk

Four of a family critically injured after speeding Thar rams Baleno near Sohna Chowk

Following the collision, panic broke out among the three youths inside the Thar; two of them fled the spot

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 06:25 PM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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The impact was so severe that the Baleno was completely wrecked, while the Thar overturned on the road. Tribune photo
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Four members of the same family were critically injured on Friday morning after a speeding black Thar rammed into their Baleno near Sohna Chowk. The impact was so severe that the Baleno was completely wrecked, while the Thar overturned on the road.

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According to police, the Chadha family from Shivaji Nagar, Gurugram, was on its way to Khatu Shyam when the accident occurred. Following the collision, panic broke out among the three youths inside the Thar. Two of them managed to flee the spot, while locals apprehended the third and handed him over to police.

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Eyewitnesses said the Thar was speeding at such a high speed that the sound of the crash echoed across the area. There was chaos at the scene immediately after the accident. Locals acted quickly and pulled the injured out of the mangled Baleno, rushing them to a nearby hospital. Their condition remains critical.

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The injured have been identified as Divansh Chadha, Yashika Chadha, Lavi Chadha, and Minakshi Chadha.

Police reached the spot soon after receiving information. The accused driver has been detained and taken into custody. A senior police officer said the driver is undergoing a medical examination to determine if he was under the influence of alcohol. Both vehicles have been seized.

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An investigation is underway.

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