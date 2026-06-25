Fresh Bandhwari landfill fire raises questions over safeguards

The Bandhwari waste management site on the Gurugram-Faridabad road has once again caught fire, marking another major blaze during a summer marked by environmental challenges. As thick black smoke spread across the area and drifted towards nearby residential sectors, the latest incident in a series of recurring fires has renewed public concern over the effectiveness of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram's (MCG) safety measures.

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Over the past year, authorities announced a range of interventions aimed at preventing such incidents. These included the installation of methane gas detectors, continuous temperature-monitoring systems for waste windrows, and surveillance drones equipped with thermal cameras to identify internal hotspots before they reached ignition point. Officials also promised round-the-clock patrolling by dedicated engineering teams and the creation of on-site firefighting infrastructure, including dedicated water pipelines and moisture-control systems.

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However, investigations by the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) have repeatedly found that several of these systems were either non-functional or inadequate. During the major fire in April 2026, inspectors reported that methane monitoring was effectively inoperative, while mandatory temperature regulation of waste heaps — a key requirement under Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) norms — was not being followed. Experts have also raised concerns over routine practices such as the application of bio-culture, saying that under dry conditions it can accelerate microbial decomposition and internal heat generation, increasing the risk of fires.

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Officials and experts have linked the recurring incidents to broader operational challenges at the site. Despite receiving nearly 2,400 metric tonnes of mixed waste daily, a volume that exceeds its processing capacity, the landfill continues to face concerns over scientific remediation. Leachate treatment plants mandated a year ago are yet to be implemented, while sections of the boundary wall remain in disrepair.

Residents living near the site have repeatedly reported respiratory discomfort and eye irritation during fire incidents. The recurring blazes have intensified scrutiny of waste management practices at Bandhwari and raised questions over the implementation and effectiveness of the safeguards announced by authorities.