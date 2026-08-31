Garbage crisis worsens in Gurugram as sanitation workers’ strike enters 26th day

Gurugram, known as the economic capital of Haryana, is once again turning into a ‘Koodagram’ (garbage city), with heaps of trash and filth piling up not only in markets, lanes, chowks and residential sectors but also in some of the posh areas of the ‘Cyber City’.

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As the sanitation workers’ strike entered its 26th day, several parts of the city were littered with piles of uncollected waste. Old Gurugram has been among the worst affected, with heaps of rotting garbage lining the roads. Conditions in the city’s main Sadar Bazaar are such that people are forced to cover their faces while passing through the area.

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Heaps of trash have accumulated on both sides of the road behind the Jain temple, while one path has been completely blocked by a garbage heap. Door-to-door collection has also been disrupted in several sectors and colonies. Recent rains have added to the problem, with rainwater mixing with the accumulated waste and creating a foul smell.

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Sanitation workers are continuing their strike under the banner of the Municipal Employees’ Union. A total of 2,650 sweepers and sewer men out of 3,100 in Gurugram have been on strike since August 6. On Sunday, the employees staged a protest at the Municipal Corporation office in Civil Lines, raising slogans against the corporation administration and the government. The strike has now been extended until September 2.

Meanwhile, piles of garbage are visible across the city due to the strike. Garbage has accumulated in various areas, including Sadar Bazaar, Sector 12, Sector 14, Sector 52, Khandsa Road, Pataudi Road, Jharsa Road and Sector 15. Conditions are particularly dire near Bhuteshwar Temple on Khandsa Road, DAV School Chowk, Delhi Road-Sirhaul, Choma village and Khandsa. The Municipal Corporation administration has been unable to get the agencies to clear all the waste.

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“There is a 22-point list of demands, but the government has failed to honour a 17-point agreement reached on May 13. Their demands include regularisation of sanitation, sewer and fire department employees, an end to the contract system and recruitment against vacant posts. All the contractual workers who had served for about 30 years were being paid only around Rs 9,000 per month. The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), led by district president Suresh Nohra, has also supported the strike, and we will take out a torchlight procession in the evening. The strike will continue until their demands are met,” said Basant Kumar, president of the union’s district unit.

The city generates 1,500 tonnes of waste daily, comprising 1,200 tonnes of wet waste and 300 tonnes of dry waste. While there are 5.5 lakh residential, commercial and industrial units in the city, only 550 Bulk Waste Generators (BWGs) are available for waste disposal. Consequently, piles of garbage can be seen along roadsides across the city.

Locals have warned that amid the rainy and humid weather, the rotting garbage is emitting a foul stench and increasing the risk of infectious diseases.

“There was a huge heap of garbage in the Millennium City, starting from Vatika Chowk towards Gurugram-Delhi and across Emaar Palm Drive, close to Nirvana Country. It is a shame considering the efforts and slogans of Swachh Bharat,” said Nutan Chopra, a resident of Sector 48.

“Piles of garbage have accumulated across the city, causing great distress to the residents. Heaps of waste are scattered everywhere, from main roads to residential areas, and filth has taken over the entire city,” said Rajesh Goyal, a resident of Friends Colony.

Although Municipal Corporation Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya could not be contacted, Dr Preetpal Singh, Joint Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation, said sanitation workers were on strike and arrangements had been made to mitigate its impact. “Whenever a garbage pile is reported, it is cleared immediately,” he said.

“A total of six private agencies are working for road sweeping, while eight agencies are engaged in door-to-door collection. Eighteen mechanical road-sweeping machines and three vacuum-cleaning machines are on the job,” said Dr Singh.