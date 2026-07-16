GMDA announces Rs 8 crore drainage upgrade for Mahavir Chowk-Kapashera stretch to curb waterlogging

In a major push to improve Gurugram’s monsoon preparedness, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has announced an Rs 8 crore drainage improvement project along the Mahavir Chowk-Kapashera Border stretch of the Old Delhi-Gurgaon road. The project aims to strengthen the city’s stormwater drainage network and reduce waterlogging on one of Gurugram’s busiest arterial corridors.

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The proposed works will cover approximately 15 km of drains — 7.5 km on each side of the road. They are designed to establish seamless connectivity between surface drains and the city’s master stormwater drainage system to enable faster discharge of rainwater during heavy showers.

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GMDA CEO PC Meena said the Mahavir Chowk-Kapashera Border corridor is a critical route serving several residential, commercial, and industrial areas of the city. The drainage upgrade was planned after a detailed assessment identified discontinuous, damaged, and missing drain sections that were hindering the smooth flow of stormwater.

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“The project will bridge gaps in the existing drainage network and ensure uninterrupted discharge of surface runoff into the master stormwater drain. It will enhance drainage efficiency during heavy rainfall and help minimise waterlogging along the corridor,” Meena said.

The project is expected to benefit thousands of residents and commuters travelling on the Old Delhi-Gurgaon road and in adjoining areas, including Sectors 14, 17, and 18, Old DLF, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Dundahera village, Air Force Station, Carterpuri, and surrounding localities that frequently face waterlogging during the monsoon.

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According to GMDA, the works will include reconstruction of damaged drains, development of missing and undeveloped stretches, and integration of disconnected drainage points to create a continuous surface drainage network. Critical junctions and connection points will also be strengthened to eliminate bottlenecks and improve the overall efficiency of stormwater disposal.

Officials said the upgraded drainage infrastructure is expected to substantially ease waterlogging in the affected areas and ensure smoother traffic movement during periods of heavy rainfall.