GMDA clears Sec 37D stormwater bottlenecks to prevent waterlogging

In a major push to protect residents from severe waterlogging this monsoon, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has launched a critical infrastructure operation in Sector 37D.

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The authority is currently dismantling a series of old, defunct pipe culverts near the Ramprastha Society junction, a notorious bottleneck, that has historically choked the city’s drainage network during heavy downpours.

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The Sector 37D junction serves as a vital nerve centre for Gurugram’s flood management, acting as the convergence point where the Leg-3 Master Stormwater Drain, the recently commissioned Leg-4 drain, and the Manesar CETP channel all meet before flowing downstream.

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According to GMDA Chief Executive Officer PC Meena, the old infrastructure at this crossroad had simply outlived its utility. The junction previously relied on three aging culverts, each packed with four narrow pipe barrels that acted like a sieve for urban waste, frequently trapping heavy debris, fallen tree branches and plastic garbage.

Recognising the imminent flood risk during intense rainfall, engineering teams have already demolished two of the three problematic culverts, with excavation work actively underway on the final structure. Once the site is completely cleared, the massive convergence point will transform into an open, unobstructed pathway. This structural upgrade is expected to drastically increase the city’s primary drainage capacity and allow stormwater to clear out of the surrounding sectors at a much faster rate.

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This junction cleanup is part of a broader, multi-pronged monsoon preparedness strategy by the GMDA. Ahead of the heavy seasonal rains, the authority successfully completed extensive desilting operations across its three primary carrier drains Leg-1, Leg-2 and Leg-3 — to fully restore their original carrying capacity. The network received an additional boost this year with the formal commissioning of the new Leg-4 Master Stormwater Drain, designed specifically to ease the pressure on older channels.

Beyond clearing major channels, the GMDA is simultaneously deploying localised engineering fixes across vulnerable parts of the city. Teams are currently working on connecting missing drainage links, building new surface drains, repairing roadside gullies, and maintaining a constant vigil to clear fresh blockages. By aggressively removing these structural bottlenecks, the authority aims to ensure a highly efficient, responsive stormwater management system that can withstand the worst of the monsoon.