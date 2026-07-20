DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Gurugram / GMDA clears Sec 37D stormwater bottlenecks to prevent waterlogging

GMDA clears Sec 37D stormwater bottlenecks to prevent waterlogging

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 08:48 AM Jul 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

In a major push to protect residents from severe waterlogging this monsoon, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has launched a critical infrastructure operation in Sector 37D.

Advertisement

The authority is currently dismantling a series of old, defunct pipe culverts near the Ramprastha Society junction, a notorious bottleneck, that has historically choked the city’s drainage network during heavy downpours.

Advertisement

The Sector 37D junction serves as a vital nerve centre for Gurugram’s flood management, acting as the convergence point where the Leg-3 Master Stormwater Drain, the recently commissioned Leg-4 drain, and the Manesar CETP channel all meet before flowing downstream.

Advertisement

According to GMDA Chief Executive Officer PC Meena, the old infrastructure at this crossroad had simply outlived its utility. The junction previously relied on three aging culverts, each packed with four narrow pipe barrels that acted like a sieve for urban waste, frequently trapping heavy debris, fallen tree branches and plastic garbage.

Recognising the imminent flood risk during intense rainfall, engineering teams have already demolished two of the three problematic culverts, with excavation work actively underway on the final structure. Once the site is completely cleared, the massive convergence point will transform into an open, unobstructed pathway. This structural upgrade is expected to drastically increase the city’s primary drainage capacity and allow stormwater to clear out of the surrounding sectors at a much faster rate.

Advertisement

This junction cleanup is part of a broader, multi-pronged monsoon preparedness strategy by the GMDA. Ahead of the heavy seasonal rains, the authority successfully completed extensive desilting operations across its three primary carrier drains Leg-1, Leg-2 and Leg-3 — to fully restore their original carrying capacity. The network received an additional boost this year with the formal commissioning of the new Leg-4 Master Stormwater Drain, designed specifically to ease the pressure on older channels.

Beyond clearing major channels, the GMDA is simultaneously deploying localised engineering fixes across vulnerable parts of the city. Teams are currently working on connecting missing drainage links, building new surface drains, repairing roadside gullies, and maintaining a constant vigil to clear fresh blockages. By aggressively removing these structural bottlenecks, the authority aims to ensure a highly efficient, responsive stormwater management system that can withstand the worst of the monsoon.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts