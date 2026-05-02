GMDA orders real-time monitoring, dedicated teams for sector road repairs ahead of monsoon

With monsoon preparations intensifying, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has rolled out a strict, tech-driven monitoring mechanism for sector road maintenance, mandating dedicated field teams and real-time reporting across the city.

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GMDA CEO P.C. Meena has directed all Executive Engineers (XENs) to constitute multiple teams for comprehensive upkeep of sector roads, with a clear warning of “zero tolerance” towards negligence.

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The move follows on-ground inspections conducted by the CEO across key stretches on Saturday, where drainage preparedness, cleanliness and ongoing maintenance works were reviewed.

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In a significant shift towards accountability, each team will operate through dedicated WhatsApp groups to ensure real-time coordination and reporting. The CEO will directly monitor progress through these groups, tightening oversight at all operational levels.

Officials have been asked to prioritise critical issues including desilting of drains, removal of construction and demolition (C&D) waste, repair and covering of damaged slabs, and clearing abandoned curb stones and loose materials—key factors contributing to waterlogging risks during heavy rains.

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The directive also stresses removal of wild vegetation, scientific disposal of horticultural waste, and maintenance of green belts to improve both civic functionality and urban aesthetics.

“We are enforcing strict monitoring to ensure that roads remain safe, clean and fully prepared for the monsoon. Dedicated teams and real-time oversight will significantly improve execution and drainage management,” Meena said, adding that regular inspections will continue and lapses will invite action.

Additionally, GMDA has ordered proper placement and painting of jersey barriers along major stretches to enhance road safety and visibility.

The latest push aligns with the city’s broader goal of minimising waterlogging and ensuring smoother traffic movement during the upcoming monsoon season.