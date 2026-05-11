GMDA sets up 24x7 Flood Control Office to tackle Gurugram waterlogging; mock drills from May 15

In a decisive bid to end the perennial “Gurujam” nightmare, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has announced a 24x7 Flood Control Office and a specialised response framework to tackle waterlogging across the city. The city will also get a special inter-department anti-waterlogging force to prevent a repeat of the 2025 “Gurujam”.

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The new Flood Control Office will serve as the city’s “nerve centre” for monsoon management. Operating round the clock, it is designed to be a central coordination hub for real-time rainfall monitoring, resource deployment, and rapid grievance redressal.

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“The office will ensure swift response and effective management of waterlogging. Necessary manpower, machinery, and support systems will be put in place to provide immediate assistance to residents and ensure smooth movement on city roads during adverse weather,” said GMDA CEO PC Meena.

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Moving beyond desk-bound planning, GMDA is deploying a heavy-duty task force equipped with mobile tractor-mounted pump sets, suction tankers, and high-capacity DG sets. To prevent the drainage system from choking, dedicated teams have been assigned to the continuous cleaning of road gullies and master drains.

“Special focus is being placed on ensuring that drainage infrastructure remains free from silt, debris, and other obstructions,” Meena said, adding that JCB machines and labour teams are being stationed at strategic hotspots to undertake emergency desilting operations at short notice.

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Perhaps the most critical phase of the preparedness plan involves an intensive schedule of mock drills at major underpasses, starting May 15. Recognising that underpasses are the city’s most vulnerable points, the GMDA, in coordination with the NHAI and DLF, will test pumping machinery and drainage sumps using fire tenders to simulate heavy inflow.

The drills will be conducted on May 15 at Ambience Mall, Subhash Chowk, and Shankar Chowk, and from May 18 to 21 at key junctions including IFFCO Chowk, Signature Tower, Rajiv Chowk, and Hero Honda Chowk. GMDA plans to extend the exercise to newly developed Sectors 102, 104, and 113 later in May.

By testing the operational readiness of pumping machinery and flood response infrastructure before the first rain, authorities hope to minimise the inconvenience to commuters and residents that has historically defined the Gurugram monsoon experience. For a city that often comes to a standstill after a single downpour, these proactive measures represent a critical test of urban resilience.