GMDA steps up flood prep; AIT Chowk gets drainage upgrade

Ahead of the monsoon, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has stepped up flood mitigation measures at AIT Chowk to address recurring waterlogging and ensure smoother traffic movement during heavy rain.

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GMDA Chief Executive Officer P C Meena said the authority is strengthening the city’s drainage infrastructure through targeted works at identified waterlogging-prone locations. He said the measures at AIT Chowk would significantly increase the carrying capacity of the drainage network, enable faster discharge of rainwater and provide long-term relief from waterlogging at this key junction.

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As part of the project, GMDA has laid an additional 300-metre stormwater drain comprising double rows of 600-mm RCC pipes near the police post along the Sector 54/55 Master Road. The new drain connects AIT Chowk to Creek No. 4 through Smriti Vatika Park and will carry stormwater flowing from the Aravali Hills and the Suncity area into the creek, enabling quicker drainage during heavy rainfall.

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GMDA has constructed six new surface water channels—three around the AIT Chowk rotary and three near the police post—to divert stormwater into Creek No. 4. In addition, new road gullies are being developed at strategic locations to ensure quicker collection and discharge of rainwater, reducing water accumulation on roads and improving traffic flow during heavy showers, he added.

The latest works add to the drainage infrastructure already developed by GMDA at AIT Chowk. Earlier, the authority constructed a 1,100-metre surface drain on both sides of the carriageway and a 1,900-metre master stormwater drain from AIT Chowk to Ghata. The integrated drainage network ultimately discharges into Leg-3 (Badshahpur Drain) along the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), ensuring the uninterrupted flow of stormwater and substantially reducing the risk of prolonged waterlogging.

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Meena said the flood mitigation works at AIT Chowk form part of GMDA’s city-wide monsoon preparedness programme. Under the initiative, the authority is carrying out desilting of drains, strengthening drainage connectivity, constructing additional road gullies and developing new stormwater infrastructure at key waterlogging-prone locations across Gurugram.