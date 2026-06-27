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Home / Gurugram / GMDA strengthens flood mitigation measures at AIT Chowk ahead of monsoon

GMDA strengthens flood mitigation measures at AIT Chowk ahead of monsoon

300-metre stormwater drain laid near the police post along the Sector 54/55 Master Road in Gurugram

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:52 PM Jun 27, 2026 IST
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300-metre stormwater drain laid to speed up rainwater evacuation during heavy showers. Tribune photo
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In a major step towards improving Gurugram’s stormwater drainage system ahead of the monsoon, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has undertaken comprehensive flood mitigation works at AIT Chowk to tackle recurring waterlogging and ensure smoother traffic movement during heavy rainfall.

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GMDA CEO P. C. Meena said that the Authority is strengthening the city’s drainage infrastructure through targeted interventions at identified waterlogging-prone locations. He said the works at AIT Chowk will significantly enhance the carrying capacity of the drainage network, facilitate faster discharge of rainwater and provide long-term relief from waterlogging at this critical junction.

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He said that as part of the project, GMDA has laid an additional 300-metre-long stormwater drain comprising double rows of 600 mm RCC pipes near the police post along the Sector 54/55 Master Road. The new drain connects AIT Chowk to Creek No. 4 through Smriti Vatika Park and will channel stormwater flowing from the Aravalli Hills and Suncity area into the creek, enabling quicker evacuation of rainwater.

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To further improve drainage, six new surface water channels—three around the AIT Chowk rotary and three near the police post—have been constructed to divert stormwater into Creek No. 4. In addition, new road gullies are being developed at strategic locations to ensure faster collection and discharge of rainwater, thereby reducing water accumulation on roads and improving traffic flow during heavy showers, he added.

The latest works supplement the extensive drainage infrastructure already created by GMDA at AIT Chowk. Earlier, the Authority had constructed a 1,100-metre surface drain on both sides of the carriageway and a 1,900-metre master stormwater drain from AIT Chowk to Ghata. The integrated drainage network ultimately outfalls into Leg-3 (Badshahpur Drain) along the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), ensuring uninterrupted flow of stormwater and substantially reducing the risk of prolonged waterlogging.

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The flood mitigation measures at AIT Chowk are part of GMDA’s larger city-wide monsoon preparedness programme, under which desilting of drains, strengthening of drainage connectivity, construction of additional road gullies and development of new stormwater infrastructure are being carried out across key waterlogging-prone locations in Gurugram, Meena added.

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