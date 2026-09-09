GMDA to do GIS mapping of infra assets

Chief Executive Officer of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority PC Meena has directed that all major infrastructure assets built by the authority, including roads, surface drains and manholes, be GIS mapped to maintain a digital record of their location and status, officials said. Meena issued the directions during a review meeting with the Engineering Wing on the progress of ongoing works. He directed that major projects follow a phased execution model, under which first 100-200 metres of any stretch must be completed and inspected before work extends further.

On road safety, the CEO ordered the repair and repainting of Jersey barriers, along with reflective strips for better night-time visibility, and directed officials to fix sharp ends of road dividers and install reflectors at accident-prone spots.

Advertisement