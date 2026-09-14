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Home / Gurugram / Golf Course Road hit-and-run: Gurugram Police register FIR, take suo motu cognisance after viral video

Golf Course Road hit-and-run: Gurugram Police register FIR, take suo motu cognisance after viral video

Police initiate action despite no complaint from woman biker; car owner says friend had borrowed vehicle

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ANI
Gurugram, Updated At : 02:23 PM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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A screengrab from the video of the Golf Course Road hit-and-run incident in Gurugram. ANI
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Gurugram Police has taken suo motu cognisance of the Golf Course Road accident case in which a viral video showed a four-wheeler allegedly hitting a female two-wheeler rider from behind, and has registered an FIR against the accused car driver, officials said on Monday.

The FIR was registered at the Sector-56 Police Station in Gurugram after the police’s Social Media Monitoring Cell intercepted the video circulating on social media on Monday.

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Gurugram Police said no written complaint had been received from the victim so far. However, acting on the viral video, police have initiated action and are attempting to contact the woman involved in the incident.

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Speaking to ANI about the incident, Gurugram Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Abhilaksh Joshi said, “On September 14, our Social Media Monitoring Cell intercepted a video showing a four-wheeler hitting a female two-wheeler rider from behind. This incident occurred on Golf Course Road; the Gurugram Police have contacted the woman involved and, taking suo motu cognisance, have registered an FIR.”

“Regarding the accused’s identity, details are currently being traced via the vehicle involved; the woman will also be included in the investigation, and further action will be taken based on the facts that emerge. We will contact the woman regarding the allegations made in her video, involve her in the investigation, proceed accordingly, and take action based on her claims,” he added.

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The top official further informed that police are monitoring cases related to rash and negligent driving in Gurugram and will take action even in the absence of a formal complaint.

“We are monitoring instances of rash or negligent driving and any such incidents occurring in Gurugram. Even without a formal complaint, we will take suo motu cognisance and initiate action in accordance with the law; our special cell, created specifically for this purpose, is also keeping a close watch,” he said.

“People should not get involved in such incidents, nor should they spread baseless rumours about them. Doing so is a legal offence, and action will be taken,” ACP Joshi added.

Meanwhile, the owner of the car involved in the accident, Manish, told ANI that he was not driving the vehicle when the incident took place.

“It is my vehicle. I was at work; a friend had borrowed my car. Kalyan Singh said he needed to go somewhere. He took it two days ago. I found out about the accident this morning. I called him, but he didn’t pick up. I also sent my father and others to his house. He is from Palwal district in Haryana... I work in the Army,” Manish said.

Gurugram Police said the accused driver would be identified and apprehended at the earliest, and strict legal action would be taken against those found involved.

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