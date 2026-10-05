Ground caves in over under-construction HORC tunnel in Nuh, villagers seek halt to work

A major accident was averted at Sehsola village in Nuh district after the ground caved in over an under-construction tunnel of the Rs 5,618-crore Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor (HORC) in the Aravalli foothills on Sunday evening.

Villagers have demanded an immediate halt to tunnelling and blasting, an independent technical probe and compensation.

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The soil sank across a radius of about 20 metres in a field in the Patuka area of Sehsola, in Taoru subdivision. No farmer or child was in the field at the time, though a tractor-trolley had passed through the spot shortly before, villagers said.

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The incident led to a heated exchange on Monday between residents, the construction company and railway officials at the site.

In a written complaint to the Nuh Deputy Commissioner dated October 5, signed by residents of Sehsola, villagers described the incident as a collapse or failure of the underground tunnel. They alleged that the subsidence has damaged farmland and caused cracks in houses and foundations, posing a threat to life. They have sought a committee of district administration, Revenue and PWD officials, an independent geotechnical expert and HORC representatives to examine whether faulty design, poor soil investigation or inadequate support was responsible.

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Villagers have also asked that their complaint be forwarded to the police to examine the criminal aspect.

They alleged that safety norms are being violated at the tunnel site, and claimed there is no adequate support to hold back soil, no safety equipment and no warning boards, and that blasting goes on day and night without prior notice. The deep pit, they said, endangers children, livestock and wildlife and has damaged crops. They claimed officials were warned earlier but did not act. A dispute over compensation for land acquisition is also pending in court.

According to villagers, the tunnel passes through Sehsola, Ghuspaithi, Patuka, Kiruri and Dhulawat. Police reached the spot soon after the incident, but company officials arrived nearly 24 hours later, they said.

Railway and construction company officials who visited the site said the affected area was a side portion of the works. They said a technical inspection would be carried out, the sunken portion filled, and warning boards and barricading installed.

Deputy Commissioner Akhil Pilani said the matter had come to his notice, an inquiry would be ordered and the officials concerned had been informed.

Villagers said they would not allow work to resume until they get complete assurance on safety, and demanded compensation for the losses.

The tunnel is about 4.69 km long and a key part of the HORC project. Around 1.1 km is being cut through Aravalli rock and about 3.6 km through soil as a twin double-track tunnel. Each tube will be 30 feet high and 30 feet wide, designed for passenger trains at 160 km/h and freight trains at 100 km/h. Of the corridor’s cost, roughly Rs 1,200 crore is earmarked for the tunnel.