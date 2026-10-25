Gurugram: 17, including 15 women, injured in road accident

Seventeen people, including 15 women and two men, were seriously injured after a speeding car rammed into a tempo near Eldeco Society on the Sohna-Gurugram road on Sunday morning. The impact was so severe that the tempo overturned three times.

All the injured were taken to the Civil Hospital in Sohna, where three people with serious injuries were referred to Gurugram after initial treatment.

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According to the police, most of the women travelling in the tempo were daily wage labourers. They were on their way to work at Central Park, located along the Sohna-Gurugram road, when a speeding car collided with their tempo near Eldeco Society.

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The impact caused the tempo driver to lose control, and the vehicle overturned three times. The accident triggered panic, with bystanders rushing to help pull the injured out of the tempo and take them to the hospital.

After receiving information, the police reached the spot and assessed the situation. They took the car involved in the accident into custody, while its driver fled the scene.

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A senior police officer said the police were investigating the cause of the accident, the car’s speed and the driver’s role in the incident.