Gurugram: 2 arrested for kidnapping man

The Gurugram police arrested two persons from Hisar for allegedly kidnapping a young man over an old enmity.

According to the police, on October 8, a person lodged a complaint that on the evening of October 7, some individuals assaulted his son at Labour Chowk in Garhi-Harsaru and kidnapped him in a car. Based on the complaint, a case was registered at the Sector 10-A police station.

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While investigating, a team of the crime branch, Sector 31, arrested two accused from Hisar on Saturday in connection with the case. The accused were identified as Nitin, a resident of Pathrawa, district Mahendragarh, and Manjeet, alias Khush, a resident of Marot, district Jhajjar in Haryana.

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“During police interrogation, it was revealed that the accused had previous enmity with the complainant’s son over some issue, due to which they allegedly committed the kidnapping.