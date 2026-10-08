Gurugram: 2,000 social media accounts scrutinised under Operation Ankush

With the objective of curbing the growing trend of displaying weapons on social media and posting reels/videos promoting criminal tendencies, the Gurugram Police launched “Operation Ankush”.

Under this campaign, the Social Media Cell of the Gurugram Police has been maintaining continuous surveillance over various social media platforms and has scrutinised around 2,000 social media accounts.

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According to the police, during the scrutiny of these social media accounts, the police team identified 42 accounts related to the display of weapons and 17 accounts promoting criminal tendencies/behaviour. The operators of these accounts had posted reels/videos displaying weapons and content related to criminal activities, often accompanied by songs glorifying hooliganism and criminal behaviour.

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“Cops took immediate action against the individuals operating such social media accounts. They were detained, and the objectionable reels/videos posted by them on social media were deleted. The individuals concerned were advised that posting such content on social media not only sends a negative message to society but may also have an adverse influence on young people,” said Sibash Kabiraj, commissioner of police, Gurugram.

During the action, illegal weapons displayed in some social media videos/reels were seized. Upon the seizure of illegal weapons, criminal cases were registered against the individuals as per the law. At the same time, in cases where licensed/legal weapons were shown in videos/reels and had been provided to other individuals for making photographs/videos, the process for the cancellation of the concerned weapon licenses was initiated.

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A senior police officer said along with taking legal actionn, the Gurugram Police also conducted counselling of the individuals and sensitised them to refrain from displaying weapons, creating or posting reels/videos promoting criminal tendencies, or engaging in such activities on social media.