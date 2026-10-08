DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Gurugram / Gurugram: 2,000 social media accounts scrutinised under Operation Ankush

Gurugram: 2,000 social media accounts scrutinised under Operation Ankush

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 08:45 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

With the objective of curbing the growing trend of displaying weapons on social media and posting reels/videos promoting criminal tendencies, the Gurugram Police launched “Operation Ankush”.

Under this campaign, the Social Media Cell of the Gurugram Police has been maintaining continuous surveillance over various social media platforms and has scrutinised around 2,000 social media accounts.

Advertisement

According to the police, during the scrutiny of these social media accounts, the police team identified 42 accounts related to the display of weapons and 17 accounts promoting criminal tendencies/behaviour. The operators of these accounts had posted reels/videos displaying weapons and content related to criminal activities, often accompanied by songs glorifying hooliganism and criminal behaviour.

Advertisement

“Cops took immediate action against the individuals operating such social media accounts. They were detained, and the objectionable reels/videos posted by them on social media were deleted. The individuals concerned were advised that posting such content on social media not only sends a negative message to society but may also have an adverse influence on young people,” said Sibash Kabiraj, commissioner of police, Gurugram.

During the action, illegal weapons displayed in some social media videos/reels were seized. Upon the seizure of illegal weapons, criminal cases were registered against the individuals as per the law. At the same time, in cases where licensed/legal weapons were shown in videos/reels and had been provided to other individuals for making photographs/videos, the process for the cancellation of the concerned weapon licenses was initiated.

Advertisement

A senior police officer said along with taking legal actionn, the Gurugram Police also conducted counselling of the individuals and sensitised them to refrain from displaying weapons, creating or posting reels/videos promoting criminal tendencies, or engaging in such activities on social media.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts