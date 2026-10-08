DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Gurugram / Gurugram: 3 POs arrested in dowry death case

Gurugram: 3 POs arrested in dowry death case

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 08:48 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The accused in custody of the Palwal police.
Advertisement

The Palwal police arrested three proclaimed offenders (POs), including a woman, who had been at large for nearly 18 years in a dowry death case. Palwal SP Deepti Garg said the police here would continue to act tough against criminals and fugitives.

According to the police, following the complaint of Mohan Lal, a resident of Nonera in district Bharatpur, Rajasthan, an FIR was registered at the Camp police station, Palwal, in 2008.

Advertisement

The complainant alleged that after her marriage, his daughter Veervati was harassed by her in-laws over demands for dowry and subsequently she died under suspicious circumstances. An accused in the case, identified as Ram Khiladi, was arrested earlier who was sentenced to 10 years’ of imprisonment by the court, but three named accused were absconding.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts