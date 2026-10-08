Gurugram: 3 POs arrested in dowry death case

The Palwal police arrested three proclaimed offenders (POs), including a woman, who had been at large for nearly 18 years in a dowry death case. Palwal SP Deepti Garg said the police here would continue to act tough against criminals and fugitives.

According to the police, following the complaint of Mohan Lal, a resident of Nonera in district Bharatpur, Rajasthan, an FIR was registered at the Camp police station, Palwal, in 2008.

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The complainant alleged that after her marriage, his daughter Veervati was harassed by her in-laws over demands for dowry and subsequently she died under suspicious circumstances. An accused in the case, identified as Ram Khiladi, was arrested earlier who was sentenced to 10 years’ of imprisonment by the court, but three named accused were absconding.