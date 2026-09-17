Gurugram: 4 nabbed for pelting stones at anti-encroachment team

The Gurugram police have arrested four people accused of pelting stones at Manesar Municipal Corporation and police teams during an anti-encroachment drive and vandalising government vehicles.
According to the police, on September 3, an official of the Manesar Municipal Corporation lodged a complaint at the Sector-7 IMT police station, stating that a civic body team, accompanied by police personnel, had gone to Shankar Ki Dhani in Bas Kusla village to remove an illegal market selling clothes, vegetables and meat.
During the anti-encroachment drive, some people allegedly instigated others to pelt stones at the teams. Government vehicles were also vandalised, while several police and municipal personnel sustained injuries. A case was subsequently registered. Acting on the complaint, a police team arrested the four accused from Bas Kusla village in Gurugram on Tuesday.
The accused were identified as Radheshyam, a native of Sanoli in Ghazipur, who is currently residing at Shankar Ki Dhani in Manesar; Prakash, a native of Madhopur in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, who is currently residing in Bhangrola village, Gurugram; Surajpal, a native of Kasampur in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, who is currently residing in Kakrola village, Gurugram; and Vivek, a native of Tihra Hedarpur in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, who is currently residing at Shankar Ki Dhani in Manesar.