Gurugram administration set for reshuffle: DC issues strict warning against using influence

With the Gurugram administration gearing up for a major reshuffle, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Gurugram has issued a stern advisory prohibiting government employees from leveraging external influence, political pressure, or unofficial recommendations to secure preferred postings. The directive comes at a critical time, as sources indicate that key transfers are expected for various sensitive posts across the district.

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The advisory, issued on May 22, 2026, by DC Uttam Singh, addresses the growing trend of officials attempting to bypass established administrative protocols by approaching public representatives, senior officers and other external channels. The move is designed to ensure that the upcoming personnel changes remain transparent, merit-based and free from partisan pressure.

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Adhering to established procedure

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Addressing the importance of maintaining institutional decorum, DC Uttam Singh emphasised that there is a well-defined and transparent procedure in place for any official to request a transfer or communicate a grievance. He asserted that this official channel is the only legitimate pathway for such requests.

“There is a standard, transparent procedure in place for any employee to request a transfer or raise issues regarding their posting. That is the only legitimate pathway. Resorting to external influence not only disrupts the decorum of the office but also undermines the integrity of the administrative system. The sanctity of our processes must be preserved.” He said.

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The advisory serves as a firm reminder of the Haryana Civil Services (Government Employees’ Conduct) Rules, 2016. Rule 26 of these guidelines explicitly prohibits “canvassing,” strictly forbidding any employee from bringing political or outside influence to bear upon superior authorities to further their own interests regarding service matters.

Enforcing accountability

The directive mandates serious consequences for those who violate these guidelines. Any official found attempting to exert pressure through unofficial channels will face stringent disciplinary action under the Haryana Civil Services (Punishment & Appeal) Rules, 2016.

To ensure total compliance, the DC has directed senior-level officials including the City Magistrate, Sub-Divisional Magistrates, the District Revenue Officer, and all Tehsildars to circulate these instructions among their subordinates immediately. These officers are required to obtain a written receipt from every employee under their control, confirming that they have read and understood the advisory.

This proactive stance by the administration aims to ensure that the upcoming sensitive transfers are executed based solely on organisational requirements and professional merit, reinforcing the government’s commitment to clean and efficient public administration in Gurugram.