DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Gurugram / Gurugram anti-encroachment drive: Massive crackdown on 300 illegal PGs to fix waterlogging

Gurugram anti-encroachment drive: Massive crackdown on 300 illegal PGs to fix waterlogging

article_Author
Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 09:55 AM Aug 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
An under construction illegal PG in Gurugram.
Advertisement

With rampant illegal encroachments emerging as a primary catalyst behind Gurugram’s crippling waterlogging crisis and choked infrastructure, civic authorities have launched the city's biggest-ever anti-encroachment drive.

Advertisement

A joint multi-agency task force comprising the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), DTCP, GMDA, and HSVP rolled out the massive crackdown starting at 9 am. Backed by strict directives from the Supreme Court, the administration is targeting unauthorized commercial operations, illegal structures, and persistent land grabbing that have plagued the millennium city.

Advertisement

Cracking down on illegal PGs and high-rises

Advertisement

Leading the charge in this massive operation, authorities have targeted illegal paying guest (PG) accommodations thriving across rural and urban pockets as a primary focus. According to officials, many of these unauthorized PGs have ballooned into 7-storey structures, putting unprecedented strain on local utilities, endangering residents' lives, and violating safety codes.

Beyond PGs, over 300 illegal buildings identified for violating the Haryana Building Code and stilt-plus-four occupancy certificate (OC) norms are directly under the scanner.

Advertisement

Encroachers to pay demolition costs

In a strict message to violators, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya announced that any encroachments blocking roads and pathways will be forcefully cleared. Furthermore, the financial cost of the demolition operations will be directly recovered from the encroachers themselves, with authorities warning that no leniency will be shown.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts