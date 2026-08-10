Gurugram anti-encroachment drive: Massive crackdown on 300 illegal PGs to fix waterlogging

With rampant illegal encroachments emerging as a primary catalyst behind Gurugram’s crippling waterlogging crisis and choked infrastructure, civic authorities have launched the city's biggest-ever anti-encroachment drive.

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A joint multi-agency task force comprising the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), DTCP, GMDA, and HSVP rolled out the massive crackdown starting at 9 am. Backed by strict directives from the Supreme Court, the administration is targeting unauthorized commercial operations, illegal structures, and persistent land grabbing that have plagued the millennium city.

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Cracking down on illegal PGs and high-rises

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Leading the charge in this massive operation, authorities have targeted illegal paying guest (PG) accommodations thriving across rural and urban pockets as a primary focus. According to officials, many of these unauthorized PGs have ballooned into 7-storey structures, putting unprecedented strain on local utilities, endangering residents' lives, and violating safety codes.

Beyond PGs, over 300 illegal buildings identified for violating the Haryana Building Code and stilt-plus-four occupancy certificate (OC) norms are directly under the scanner.

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Encroachers to pay demolition costs

In a strict message to violators, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya announced that any encroachments blocking roads and pathways will be forcefully cleared. Furthermore, the financial cost of the demolition operations will be directly recovered from the encroachers themselves, with authorities warning that no leniency will be shown.