Gurugram Anti-Terrorist Squad detain 14 Bangladeshi nationals

The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), Gurugram, has detained 14 Bangladeshi nationals allegedly living illegally in India. The Special Operations Group (SOG) units of Nuh and Rohtak joined the operation. All 14 have been shifted to the Detention Centre in Manesar, police said on Saturday.

The operation was led by ATS Superintendent of Police Varun Singla. It was based on intelligence inputs and a detailed investigation by a joint team of ATS Gurugram, SOG Nuh, SOG Rohtak and other ATS personnel. Police said the action was taken in view of the Central Government's directives and national security concerns.

During the investigation, police found that all 14 were carrying identity cards and other documents related to Bangladesh. Preliminary inquiry revealed that none of them had a valid visa, passport or any other authorisation to stay in India, officials said.

The detained persons have been identified as Mohammad Lutfur Rahman (17), Mohammad Raju Mian (20), Sakib Hussain (18), Mohammad Tarek ul Islam (17), Ilyas Ali (18), Mohammad Feruz Islam (19), Mohammad Anarul Haque (30), Sakib Rana (19), Ghulam Rabbani (23), Mohammad Jewel Rana (20), Anwar Hussain (37), Ariful alias Alauddin (22), Mohammad Masud Rana (27) and Raju Alam (28). Police said they are residents of different regions of Bangladesh. Ten of the 14 are aged between 17 and 23.

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The action comes amid a continuing crackdown on illegal immigrants in Gurugram and other parts of Haryana. In June, Gurugram Police detained 13 suspected Bangladeshi nationals during a special verification drive, and legal proceedings for their deportation were initiated.

Police said further legal proceedings are being carried out against the 14 in accordance with the applicable rules and regulations.

The Gurugram ATS said its drive to identify foreign nationals residing illegally in India will continue. Police said action will be taken against them as per law, keeping national security in mind.