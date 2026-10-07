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Home / Gurugram / Gurugram: Ashoka Chakra sought for Captain Smit Machchhar

Gurugram: Ashoka Chakra sought for Captain Smit Machchhar

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Gurugram, Updated At : 11:55 AM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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District Bar Association members and advocates submit a memorandum to the administrative officer.
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The Gurugram District Bar Association has submitted a memorandum, addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the Gurugram administration, demanding Ashoka Chakra, the country’s highest peacetime award, for flydubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar.

According to the memorandum, on September 30, during a flight from Dubai to Israel, Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar displayed extraordinary courage by risking his life. He ensured the safety of 180 passengers and brought honour to India on the global stage. “Captain DK Jatar who, following a bomb explosion on the Air India aircraft ‘Kashmir Princess’ in 1955, risked his life and used great presence of mind to attempt an emergency landing, and flight attendant Neerja Bhanot (1987, posthumously) who saved the lives of hundreds of passengers by acting as a human shield against terrorists’ bullets during the hijacking of Pan Am Flight 73 have been awarded the Ashok Chakra for displaying extraordinary bravery under perilous circumstances. The Gurugram Bar Association demands that the Government of India confer Ashok Chakra upon Captain Smit Machchhar,” read the memorandum.

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“Ashoka Chakra is India’s highest peacetime gallantry award, conferred upon both military personnel and civilians for extraordinary courage, valour, or sacrifice. In this context, Flydubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar is deserving of Ashoka Chakra,” said advocate Kulbhushan Bhardwaj, president of the Gurugram Bar Association.

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