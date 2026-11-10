Gurugram Bandhwari landfill: 14.77 lakh tonnes waste left to clear, NGT seeks reply

About 14.77 lakh metric tonnes of waste is still awaiting clearance at the Bandhwari landfill in Gurugram, and the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought a detailed reply from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on how it plans to deal with it.

The tribunal wants to know how legacy waste at the Bandhwari landfill is being cleared and how fresh garbage reaching the site will be managed. It has directed the Secretary of Haryana’s Urban Local Bodies Department and the MCG Commissioner to file affidavits on six key points.

These include the actual use of compost made from processed legacy waste, the disposal of inert waste, the use of land vacated after clearance and the plan for managing fresh waste at the Bandhwari landfill site.

According to the MCG’s status report dated November 4, the Bandhwari landfill held 30.43 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste in January 2023. Another 27.87 lakh metric tonnes of fresh waste from Gurugram reached the site between January 2023 and October 2026, taking the total to 58.30 lakh metric tonnes.

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Of this, 43.53 lakh metric tonnes had been processed by October 31, 2026. The remaining 14.77 lakh metric tonnes is yet to be cleared.

The corporation says about 8.50 lakh metric tonnes is estimated to remain even after agreements are completed for the existing 14 lakh metric tonnes and an additional 2.8 lakh metric tonnes of waste.

The NGT has questioned the mismatch between the deadline for clearing legacy waste and the timeline for establishing full processing capacity for the garbage generated in Gurugram every day. The MCG has set July 31, 2027, as its target to bridge this gap.

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The tribunal has also asked how the additional waste accumulating daily between March and July 2027 will be handled. The corporation has been directed to provide a clear plan for this period to ensure that another heap of fresh garbage does not accumulate at the landfill.

The NGT wants the MCG to specify how much compost has been produced from legacy waste and where it has actually been used. It has also sought figures on the inert waste generated and details of how it is being disposed of or reused.

The case will be heard next on February 18, 2027.

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The Bandhwari landfill has long been a civic and environmental concern for residents and activists, who have repeatedly demanded its scientific remediation.

The MCG has also announced door-to-door garbage collection across Gurugram from October 28, aimed at improving sanitation in the city.