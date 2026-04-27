Gurugram becomes home to India’s premier digital Constitution museum

In a significant cultural and academic milestone, Gurugram has become home to India’s first digital museum dedicated to the Constitution, with the launch of “The Living Constitution: The Draft of Democracy” at SGT University. The initiative, spearheaded by the Advanced Study Institute of Asia (ASIA), aims to transform how citizens engage with the country’s founding document.

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Unveiled during a virtual launch event attended by scholars, legal experts and civic leaders, the platform is designed as an immersive digital archive that brings together Constituent Assembly debates, historical records, biographies of key framers, and landmark judicial decisions into a single accessible interface.

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Positioned as more than just a repository, the museum attempts to democratise constitutional knowledge by moving it beyond courtrooms and academic texts into the public domain. The initiative comes at a symbolic juncture—75 years since the adoption of the Constitution, alongside nearly five decades since the Emergency and the 42nd Amendment—offering an opportunity for reflection on India’s constitutional journey.

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A key highlight of the museum is its focus on lesser-known aspects of the Constitution’s creation. It sheds light on the painstaking drafting process that spanned nearly three years and multiple debates, as well as its artistic legacy. The original manuscript, handwritten by Prem Behari Narain Raizada and illustrated under the guidance of Nandalal Bose, is presented as a blend of law, history, and culture—an aspect often overlooked in mainstream discourse.

Officials said the initiative seeks to make constitutional literacy more engaging, especially for students and young citizens. By integrating visual storytelling, archival material, and timelines, the platform positions the Constitution not just as a legal document but as a living narrative of India’s democratic evolution.

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“The Constitution is not a document of the past. It is the architecture of our present and the promise of our future,” said Najeeb Jung, Chairperson of ASIA, underlining the vision behind the project. He added that the museum is an effort to make this “architecture visible and meaningful to every Indian.”

With Gurugram increasingly emerging as a hub for academic and policy-driven initiatives, the launch of the digital Constitution museum adds a new dimension to the city’s institutional landscape, blending technology, history and civic education in a new format.