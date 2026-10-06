Gurugram bets on rainwater recharge to curb waterlogging

Gurugram is shifting its approach to monsoon waterlogging from simply draining out rainwater to retaining it and allowing it to percolate into the ground, with five scientific rainwater harvesting structures being developed in collaboration with IIT-Delhi.

Three of the structures, located in Sectors 31 and 39 and at AIT Park in Sector 55, have been completed, while work on the fourth at Rezangla Chowk is under way. The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) said more such structures would be taken up at other locations if the pilot projects produced satisfactory results.

Advertisement

The strategy was discussed at a meeting chaired by GMDA Chief Executive Officer PC Meena on Monday. He said rainwater should be retained within the city instead of being allowed to flow into stormwater drains.

Advertisement

Meena also called for the revival of natural water bodies, removal of encroachments from them, lowering of green-belt levels and conversion of suitable parks into bioswales — landscaped channels designed to hold and absorb rainwater runoff.

Professor Anshuman of TERI, who attended the meeting, endorsed the technology as an effective measure for groundwater recharge.

Advertisement

For years, Gurugram’s response to monsoon flooding has largely focused on expanding and improving its drainage network. Despite spending around Rs 450–500 crore on drains, the city recorded 155 waterlogging hotspots during this monsoon, with Zone VI of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) emerging as the worst affected with 30 sites.

The recharge-based approach seeks to tackle waterlogging at source. Rainwater that percolates into the ground is prevented from reaching roads and low-lying areas, while also helping reduce the city’s dependence on groundwater.

The GMDA, in collaboration with TCS, is also studying the feasibility of constructing an underground storage tank beneath the football ground at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Sector 38. The MCG, meanwhile, plans to construct injection wells with IIT-Gandhinagar.

Of the 142 ponds identified for rejuvenation in the district, work on 68 has been completed while 74 are under way. Within the MCG area, 32 ponds have been redeveloped and work on another 21 is in progress.

Meena directed all departments to submit action plans by October 6 to reduce groundwater extraction and increase recharge. Departments dependent on borewells have been asked to explore alternative sources, while the district administration will take action against unauthorised borewells.