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Home / Gurugram / Gurugram bike impounded with 95 pending challans worth Rs 3.66 lakh

Gurugram bike impounded with 95 pending challans worth Rs 3.66 lakh

Traffic police seize motorcycle during checking drive at Jai Singh Chowk, urge vehicle owners to clear outstanding fines

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 07:05 PM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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The Gurugram Traffic Police has impounded yet another motorcycle with 95 pending challans carrying outstanding fines of Rs 3,66,500.
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The Gurugram Traffic Police has impounded yet another motorcycle with 95 pending challans carrying outstanding fines of Rs 3,66,500. The two-wheeler was seized during a checking drive at Jai Singh Chowk on Sunday.

According to the police, Traffic Inspector Rajma Devi was checking vehicles with her team at Jai Singh Chowk when they verified the records of a motorcycle and found 95 pending challans against it, amounting to Rs 3,66,500 in fines.

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The police impounded the motorcycle in accordance with the prescribed rules and moved it to a designated parking area.

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A senior traffic police officer said the Gurugram Traffic Police was identifying such cases through regular vehicle inspections to ensure compliance with traffic rules and hold vehicle owners accountable.

The action highlights the difficulties vehicle owners may face if they ignore pending challans for traffic violations, the officer said.

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The Gurugram Traffic Police has appealed to vehicle owners to check the status of their pending challans regularly, pay outstanding fines and fulfil their civic responsibilities by following traffic rules.

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